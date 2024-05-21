AM For Every Vehicle Act Gets New Leadership In US House

The legislative push to keep AM radio in American automobiles is changing leadership in the US House of Representatives. Led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) for the past year, the House version of the AM For Every Vehicle Act will now be headed by Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL).

Rep. Pallone has important and valuable ties to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, as Chairman of the Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee and Ranking Member.

That Committee recently held a hearing, “Preserving Americans’ Access to AM Radio,” with testimony from Midway Broadcasting Corporation CEO Melody Spann-Cooper and Navajo Nation Executive Director Justin Ahasteen in favor of the band.

Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) opened the hearing by expressing her cautious support for the Act, saying, “I do not consider a mandate on manufacturers to continue including AM radio in vehicles lightly. But the reality is that automakers have been aware of these bipartisan, bicameral concerns for a long time, and have yet to adequately address them with any private sector solutions.”

“Whether they’re tuning in for local news, agricultural and weather reports, information during an emergency, or to listen to their favorite talk radio personality, AM radio continues to be a trusted way for Americans to stay connected. AM radio fosters a sense of local identity, connecting people through regional programming that reflects the unique perspectives and traditions of their communities.”

The new legislation currently lacks a House Resolution number, but replicates all verbiage from the Senate version of the bill, which was marked up by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in July 2023. It will be known as the “AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act of 2024.”

Congressman Bilirakis said, “Each hurricane season, Floridians rely upon the ability to gain access to information needed to make timely and potentially lifesaving decisions to evacuate, stay in place, seek shelter, or contact first responders. Further, rural and underserved Americans still enjoy listening to AM radio broadcasts for their diverse views. Radio broadcast still has one of the highest reaches of any medium, and with a majority of listening taking place outside of the home, we must ensure this useful tool remains a readily available option for all Americans who own vehicles. I’m proud to work with Ranking Member Pallone on this initiative and look forward to moving it through Congress.”

Congressman Pallone added, “When Superstorm Sandy pummeled New Jersey over ten years ago, some of my constituents went days without power and telephone and internet connections. In the aftermath of the storm, they relied on broadcast AM radio stations – often in their vehicles – to get up-to-the-minute information like where to get water, gas, and groceries. As the next generation of cars are developed, it’s critical that AM radio access remains standard equipment offered at no additional cost, and that’s exactly what our legislation does.”

“As the top Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, I look forward to working with my colleagues on this new bill to preserve Americans’ access to this vital source of information.”

The AM Act has garnered support from 251 co-sponsors in the House, gaining a simple majority back in March. The Senate version of the AM Act, which includes language that would allow civil actions and penalties from the DOT and DOJ, is awaiting a floor vote after gaining a supermajority of votes earlier this month.