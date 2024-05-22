Veritonic Launches Cross-Podcast Listenership Measurement

Audio analytics and research platform Veritonic is introducing Cross-Podcast Listenership Measurement for tracking podcast audience behavior as the demand for comprehensive analytics to support multi-channel marketing strategies becomes crucial.

Veritonic’s new Cross-Podcast Listenership Measurement system aggregates data from proprietary sources to track and analyze listener behavior across numerous podcasts and platforms. This enables users to identify where their audiences are listening and detect cross-listenership overlaps.

Advertisers can optimize their campaigns by avoiding redundant advertising to the same audience and instead, target new listeners more effectively.

This comes on the heels of Veritonic’s March deal with Adjust to collect automated and detailed in-app conversion data from mobile devices.

Audacy Chief Revenue Officer Brian Benedik added, “The ability to measure audiences across the podcasts they love most enables advertisers and platforms alike to understand their audience like never before. Whether launching a new campaign, evaluating ad performance, or refining targeting strategies, Veritonic continues to empower its clients to achieve unparalleled success in the dynamic world of audio advertising.”

Veritonic CEO and Co-Founder Scott Simonelli said, “We’re pleased to unveil cross-podcast listenership measurement, which represents a major advancement in podcast analytics. By offering a holistic view of listenership patterns across the podcast ecosystem, we empower brands to make data-driven decisions that maximize the reach and impact of their audio advertising investments.”