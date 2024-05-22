SiriusXM Is Race Ready For The Indy 500 Weekend

SiriusXM has unveiled extensive programming for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26. SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and NBC Sports Audio channels will carry coverage live race coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway starting at 11a ET.

INDYCAR Nation will broadcast the Indianapolis 500 Miller Lite Carb Day Practice session live on Friday.

James Hinchcliffe, a six-time NTT INDYCAR Series race winner and 11-time Indy 500 competitor, will host his podcast, Off Track with Hinch and Rossi, from the Speedway while his co-host Alexander Rossi participates in the race. Leading up to the race, the SiriusXM app will feature a “Greatest Day in Motorsports” page for easy access to Indy 500 race and practice coverage, driver interviews from media day, and more.

SiriusXM will co-sponsor three Meyer Shank Racing Team cars in this year’s Indy 500.

On Monday, May 27, Diplo’s Revolution will complete the coverage with a live broadcast from the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit, featuring performances by Gryffin, Sullivan King, and Timmy Trumpet.