Chiquibaby, Shoboy Back As Hispanic Radio Conference Emcees

After rave reviews at last year’s Hispanic Radio Conference, Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo and Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis are returning as Masters of Ceremonies for this year’s event in San Antonio, and attendees will see plenty more famous faces.

Stephanie Himonidis is a six-time Emmy Award winner celebrated for her contributions to radio and television. She was recently named one of the “25 Most Powerful Women” by People en Español and listed among the 2024 Most Influential Women in Radio by Radio Ink. She hosts and executive produces the nationally syndicated Chiquibaby Show, airing on over 100 Spanish Language Radio Stations across the US.

Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo is a bilingual Marconi Award-winning radio host, content creator, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur. Sotelo began his career in 2007 on La Kalle in San Francisco, before moving to Dallas, and later, New York City. He hosts the national radio program Shoboy Show, heard in 15 cities across five states.

Hispanic Radio Conference 2024 will also feature a performance from BMI recording artist Angélica Rahe. She’ll also share her thoughts about radio with SBS Chief Content Officer and EVP Jesus Salas.

Special guests also include another national favorite, Eddie “Piolin” Sotelo, who will be broadcasting live from the conference, and the always inspiring Medallas de Cortez Awards, which will be presented to some truly deserving names across Hispanic radio.

Celebrating 15 years, the Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual opportunity for in-person networking and sharing ideas in a multi-platform, multicultural world. For more information about the conference, which takes place on June 12-13 in San Antonio, visit the Hispanic Radio Conference website.