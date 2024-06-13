Translating Success With Hispanic Audiences

(By Chris Stonick) More companies are trying to reach Hispanic listeners. Nearly 20% of the US is Hispanic according to the 2020 US Census. And a study done by SXM Media shows that 54% of the Hispanic population is bilingual. But you may have a problem.

You don’t have a Spanish radio station. ¡No hay problema!

How do we target Hispanic listeners on English-language radio stations? We do part of the commercial in English, part in Spanish. Make sure you get a Spanish speaker to do the translated part. You want it to sound correct. ¡Perfecto!

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.