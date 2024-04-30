2024 Medallas de Cortez Finalists Announced

Radio Ink is delighted to unveil the finalists for the 2024 Medallas de Cortez awards, a hallmark event that honors outstanding achievements in Hispanic radio across programming, sales, and management sectors.

These awards are a tribute to Raoul Cortez, the pioneer who launched KCOR, the United States’ first Spanish-language radio station in 1946.

The selection of finalists is the result of an impartial judging process based on peer nominations. The industry’s best will be celebrated, and the winners will be announced at the Hispanic Radio Conference, scheduled for June 12-13, 2024, at the San Antonio Airport Marriott.

2024 Medallas de Cortez finalists will also be featured in the upcoming June print issue of Radio Ink.

Deborah Parenti, President and Publisher of Radio Ink, expressed her pride in the accomplishments of the Hispanic Radio community. “The Medallas de Cortez Awards have recognized and celebrated the talents of the Hispanic Radio community for fifteen years. We are proud of our finalists and are excited to recognize them in this way each year.”

The full list of finalists can be found HERE.

The Hispanic Radio Conference marks its 15th anniversary as an essential forum for sharing ideas, navigating challenges in a multi-platform world, and fostering industry connections. More details on the conference can be found on the Hispanic Radio Conference website.