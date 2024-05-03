Ashley McIntyre Takes Local Sales Lead At Beasley Las Vegas

Beasley Media Group has promoted Ashley McIntyre to Local Sales Manager at its Las Vegas radio cluster. McIntyre, who has been with Beasley for 11 years, previously served as a Senior Account Executive after moving from Audacy Dallas’ Jack FM (KJKK).

Beasley Las Vegas Market Manager Michael Cutchall said, “I am a huge fan of promoting within our company and providing our team members with new opportunities. Ashley has been with Beasley for eleven years and has excelled in both broadcast and digital sales. She has earned the right to take on this new challenge and contribute her multiple talents to the success of our organization.”

Ashley McIntyre added, “Working for Beasley Media Group has allowed me some amazing opportunities over the years. I am excited about this new journey as the local sales manager here in Las Vegas. I look forward to taking on this leadership role, working closely with our team, and helping with the success of our group in an impactful way.”