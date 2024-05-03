Cumulus Media Shareholders Reject Executive Compensation

As Cumulus Media shares its Q1 2024 financials, shareholders sent a clear message to the company’s executives at its Annual General Meeting. 64.87% of stockholders voted their disapproval of the current executive compensation.

CEO Mary Berner’s total remuneration in 2023 was $4.5 million, down from $5.4 million in 2022. CFO Frank Lopez-Balboa was compensated $2.4 million, down from $2.9 million. General Counsel Richard Denning was awarded $1.1 million, down from $1.3 million.

On January 2, 2024, Cumulus stock opened at $5.30. By the market’s close on May 2, the share value sat at $2.64 – approximately a 50% decrease.

Cumulus Media is a “say-on-pay” company under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010. This act Cumulus shareholders to vote on the compensation of executives per Securities and Exchange Commission regulations.

While the vote is advisory, meaning it does not bind the company but offers shareholders a way to express their opinions on executive compensation. Only 3,635,051 approved the current compensation, while 6,742,340 voted against it, and 16,645 abstained. In response to such a vote, Cumulus’ Board of Directors and Compensation Committee are expected to review and potentially reconsider their executive compensation policies.

Cumulus also announced the completion of its subsidiary Cumulus Media New Holdings exchange offer, which invited holders to swap all outstanding 6.750% Senior Secured First-Lien Notes due 2026 for new 8.000% Senior Secured First-Lien Notes due 2029. The offer expired at midnight on May 1, 2024. Despite the condition that 95% of the principal amount of the old notes be tendered, the company opted to waive this requirement after receiving tenders for approximately 94% of the old notes.

With a net loss ranging from $14.9 million to $13.4 million but an improvement in net loss reduction by 30.5% to 37.5% expected to be announced later this morning, shareholders will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the results, especially with the threat of Manoj Bhargava scratching at the door with a hostile takeover.