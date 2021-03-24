IBA Hosting Yet Another Webinar For Members

BENMARadio co-founder Mark Margulies will host a webinar called ‘6 Seconds That Will Make or Break Your Radio Ad, to IBA members Thursday April 1st at 2:00 Eastern.

Keeping listeners through commercial stop sets has always been a challenge for the industry, but what if the creative copy of the commercial itself was so compelling and powerful, that both the listener and advertiser were rewarded? Mark Margulies from BENMARadio will demonstrate how to reduce tune out while increasing client satisfaction, by reimagining the first six seconds of a broadcaster’s radio commercial.

The IBA webinar series is for IBA members only, and one of free benefits for members.

If you are not an IBA member and would like to attend, secure your membership on or before the webinar at www.iba.media