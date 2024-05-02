CRB Names Agenda Committee For Country Radio Seminar 2025

Country Radio Broadcasters has solidified its Agenda Committee for the 2025 Country Radio Seminar, featuring a mix of returning leaders and fresh faces from across the industry. CRS 2025 is scheduled for February 19-21.

Leading the committee as Agenda Chair is Shelley Hargis of BBR Music Group, with Krista Hayes (BBR Music Group) and Jesse Tack (Hubbard Cincinnati) as Co-Vice Chairs.

The 2024-2025 Agenda Committee includes:

Andrea Burtscher (Audacy)

Kevin Callahan (Pamal Broadcasting)

Samantha DePrez (Curb Records)

Paisley Dunn-Banks (Seven Mountains Media)

Nick Steele (Audacy)

Amy Foxx (Hubbard Broadcasting)

Alek Halverson (iHeartMedia)

Maverick Johnson (iHeartMedia)

Sarah Kay (Rubber City Radio Group / WQMX)

Victoria Mason (Warner Music Nashville)

Brad Mates (Band & Crew Financial)

Nicole Michalik (Beasley Media / WXTU)

Ashley Morrison (iHeartMedia)

Jordan Pettit (Opry Entertainment Group)

Scott Roddy (Audacy)

Jennifer Shaffer (Wheelhouse Records / BMG Nashville)

Kathleen Shea (SiriusXM / Pandora)

Brittani Johnson of Big Loud Records will oversee the agenda content for the Digital Music Summit, set to kick off the first day of CRS 2025. Supporting her are Claire Heinichen and Gemma McInturff (both from Spotify), Vipin Reddy (UMG Nashville), and Alina Thompson (Sirius XM & Pandora).

Shelley Hargis shared her enthusiasm about leading the committee again, saying, “I could not be MORE thrilled to lead the agenda team again this year! Last year, our team launched a few new things at CRS, and we plan to continue those! Working together with a group of people who LOVE the Country Music Industry, AND especially CRS, as much as I do, is so exciting and invigorating! And the team we have put together for this year is ready to take on the task of making this year the BEST yet!”