AWMF Taps Tamera Mowry-Housley To Host 2024 Gracies

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced that Emmy award-winning actress and talk show host Tamera Mowry-Housley will host the 49th Annual Gracie Awards, which centers on the theme “Feminine Strength, both Large and Small.”

Mowry-Housley is best known for her role in Sister, Sister and as a co-host on The Real. The event, celebrating major contributions by, for, and about women in media, is scheduled for May 21 at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles.

This year’s Gracies will feature a lineup of star presenters, including Candace Parker, Natalie Morales, and Sheryl Underwood, among others. The ceremony will include a special moment as Kristen Wiig presents the Lifetime Achievement Award to entertainment icon Carol Burnett.

Singer-songwriter Rachel Platten is also set to perform.

The Los Angeles awards will recognize national-level honorees, which include notable radio names like Angela Yee, Elaina Smith, and Michelle Franzen along with companies like NPR, ABC News, and American Urban Radio Networks.

A luncheon for local and student winners will be held at Cipriani’s in New York City on June 18. A full list of 2024 radio honorees can be found here.

AWMF President Becky Brooks said, “This year’s event promises to be truly memorable with Tamera Mowry-Housley at the helm. As a beacon of empowerment and success, Tamera has inspired countless young women, breaking barriers and uplifting others, thus setting a remarkable example for women in the industry and beyond.”