AWMF Reveals Radio’s 2024 Gracie Award Winners

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has unveiled the winners of the 49th Gracie Awards, spotlighting media contributions that significantly impact women’s perspectives. Women in national and local radio are being honored for their powerful contributions.

This year’s Gracie Awards emphasize “Feminine Strength, both Large and Small,” with individual recognition including Angela Yee, Elaina Smith, and Michelle Franzen, while programming awards honoring content from NPR, ABC News, American Urban Radio Networks, and many more.

Radio companies represented in the 2024 Gracies include iHeartMedia, Audacy, Beasley Media Group, Townsquare Media, Cumulus Media, Entravision, Saga Communications, Cox Media Group, Hubbard Broadcasting, Red Apple Media, Nexstar, Mid-West Family Broadcasting, Meruelo Media, Sarkes Tarzian Inc., Bonneville International, and SiriusXM.

Honorees outside the world of radio include Michelle Obama, Gayle King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Nicole Kidman and programs such as The Kelly Clarkson Show and TODAY Show. AWMF will also bestow the Grand Award on the Cancer Straight Talk Podcast From MSK.

Scheduled celebrations include a gala at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on May 21 and a luncheon for local and student winners at Cipriani’s in New York City on June 18.

AWMF President Becky Brooks said, “As Women’s History Month draws to a close, we honor the remarkable women storytellers whose courage and resilience continue to inspire us. Their stories, strengths, and influence are actively shaping our present and future. The impact of women is undeniable, and we look forward to celebrating these powerful contributions and achievements at the upcoming Gracie Awards.”

Radio National Winners

Foreign Crisis Coverage

ABC News Radio Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

ABC News Radio Crisis Coverage/Breaking News Allison Keyes

CBS News Radio Host – CBS News Weekend Roundup

CBS News Radio Host – CBS News Weekend Roundup Angela Yee

iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks Host – Way Up with Angela Yee

iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks Host – Way Up with Angela Yee “Black, Autistic and Safe”

iHeartMedia News Feature

iHeartMedia News Feature Elaina D. Smith

Westwood One Host – Nights with Elaina

Westwood One Host – Nights with Elaina Ellen K

iHeartMedia Host – Ellen K Weekend Show

iHeartMedia Host – Ellen K Weekend Show Jill on Money

CBS News Radio Talk Show

CBS News Radio Talk Show Katrina B

Superadio Network, LLC Producer – Nessa On Air

Superadio Network, LLC Producer – Nessa On Air Kristen Farrah

American Urban Radio Networks Producer – Radio Health Journal

American Urban Radio Networks Producer – Radio Health Journal Mayra Berenice

Entravision Communications Non-English Individual Achievement

Entravision Communications Non-English Individual Achievement Medha Gandhi

iHeartMedia Co-host – Elvis Duran in the Morning

iHeartMedia Co-host – Elvis Duran in the Morning Michelle Franzen

ABC News Outstanding News Anchor

ABC News Outstanding News Anchor Mornings with Zerlina: 50 Years of Ms. Magazine & the Ms. Foundation

SiriusXM Feature/Special

SiriusXM Feature/Special Punkie Johnson with Emily Sumlin

SiriusXM Interview Feature – “She’s So Proud”

SiriusXM Interview Feature – “She’s So Proud” “Battle of Bamber Bridge”

NPR Public Affairs

NPR Public Affairs “Historic UAW Strike of 2023”

NPR Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

NPR Crisis Coverage/Breaking News “‘I ain’t found it yet.’ No Line this Mother Won’t Cross to Save Addicted Daughter”

WBUR and NPR News Feature

WBUR and NPR News Feature Katia Riddle

NPR Reporter/Correspondent – All Things Considered/Morning Edition: Reproductive Rights Coverage

NPR Reporter/Correspondent – All Things Considered/Morning Edition: Reproductive Rights Coverage Nancy Farghalli

American Public Media Producer – Marketplace

American Public Media Producer – Marketplace Nora Young

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Host – Spark

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Host – Spark “On the Ground in Iran”

NPR Series – All Things Considered

NPR Series – All Things Considered “One Couple’s Fight to Cure ALS”

NPR Interview Feature – All Things Considered

NPR Interview Feature – All Things Considered Sugar Land

The Texas Newsroom Investigative Feature

The Texas Newsroom Investigative Feature The Road to Boito

Snap Judgment & KQED Documentary

Radio Local Winners

Amanda Orlando

Cumulus Media Host Morning Drive – The WARM Morning Show with Amanda Orlando

Cumulus Media Host Morning Drive – The WARM Morning Show with Amanda Orlando Rita Cosby with Andrew Cuomo

77 WABC Radio Interview Feature – The Rita Cosby Show

77 WABC Radio Interview Feature – The Rita Cosby Show Angélica Vale

Cali 93.9 FM, Meruelo Media Non-English Individual Achievement – La Vale Show con Angélica Vale

Cali 93.9 FM, Meruelo Media Non-English Individual Achievement – La Vale Show con Angélica Vale Audrey Rose

Cumulus Media Host Non-Morning Drive Major Market – Audrey Rose Show, 104.1 KRBE

Cumulus Media Host Non-Morning Drive Major Market – Audrey Rose Show, 104.1 KRBE Christina Musson

Cumulus Radio Co-host Small/Medium Market – KMJ’s Broeske & Musson

Cumulus Radio Co-host Small/Medium Market – KMJ’s Broeske & Musson Cindy Adams

77 WABC Radio Host Non-Morning Drive Weekend Large/Major Market – The Cindy Adams Show

77 WABC Radio Host Non-Morning Drive Weekend Large/Major Market – The Cindy Adams Show Cody Robinson

Bonneville International Co-host Large/Major Market – Pat, Tom, & Cody on KNCI

Bonneville International Co-host Large/Major Market – Pat, Tom, & Cody on KNCI Erica DeLong

iHeartMedia Host Non-Morning Drive Small/Medium Market – The Erica Show WDCG

iHeartMedia Host Non-Morning Drive Small/Medium Market – The Erica Show WDCG “Facing Fentanyl”

KIRO Newsradio Hard News Feature

KIRO Newsradio Hard News Feature Good Guoyue in Taipei

Taipei Broadcasting Station Non-English Program

Taipei Broadcasting Station Non-English Program Holly O’Connor

iHeartMedia Co-host Medium Market – Miguel & Holly Show

iHeartMedia Co-host Medium Market – Miguel & Holly Show Jason & Alexis in the Morning

Hubbard Broadcasting/myTalk 107.1 Talk Show

Hubbard Broadcasting/myTalk 107.1 Talk Show Kat

Sarkes Tarzian Inc. Co-host Small Market – Andy and Kat Majic 95.1

Sarkes Tarzian Inc. Co-host Small Market – Andy and Kat Majic 95.1 Kat Walters

Saga Broadcasting Host Non-Morning Drive Small Market – The Working Stiff Show with Kat Walters

Saga Broadcasting Host Non-Morning Drive Small Market – The Working Stiff Show with Kat Walters KeKe Hampton

iHeartMedia Chicago Co-host Large/Major Market – The Fred Show 103.5 KISS FM

iHeartMedia Chicago Co-host Large/Major Market – The Fred Show 103.5 KISS FM Krista Hatcher Uelmen

Mid-West Family Broadcasting Host Non-Morning Drive Medium Market

Mid-West Family Broadcasting Host Non-Morning Drive Medium Market Lisa Dent

WGN Radio Host Non-Morning Drive Large/Major Market

WGN Radio Host Non-Morning Drive Large/Major Market Lisa Tschernkowitsch

WCBS 880 News Audacy New York Producer – Newsline with Brigitte Quinn

WCBS 880 News Audacy New York Producer – Newsline with Brigitte Quinn Michelle Heart

Townsquare Media Host Morning Drive – Small Market – Michelle in the Morning

Townsquare Media Host Morning Drive – Small Market – Michelle in the Morning “Mourning for Maui”

Audacy/KCBS Radio San Francisco Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

Audacy/KCBS Radio San Francisco Crisis Coverage/Breaking News Philadelphia Focus

Beasley Broadcast Group Philadelphia Public Affairs

Beasley Broadcast Group Philadelphia Public Affairs Sabrina Cupit

Cox Media Group Outstanding News Anchor/Reporter/Correspondent – WSB 95.5

Cox Media Group Outstanding News Anchor/Reporter/Correspondent – WSB 95.5 “Spirit of the I.E.”

KFRG 95.1 (Audacy Riverside) Public Affairs – Series

KFRG 95.1 (Audacy Riverside) Public Affairs – Series Tarsha Jones

WXBK-FM 94-7 the Block, New York City Host Morning Drive- Major Market – Jonesy in the Morning

WXBK-FM 94-7 the Block, New York City Host Morning Drive- Major Market – Jonesy in the Morning “The Hub of Hope: Transforming Lives at Kent-Meridian High”

KIRO Newsradio Soft News Feature

KIRO Newsradio Soft News Feature “A Year Since Club Q”

Colorado Public Radio News Feature

Colorado Public Radio News Feature Angie Perrin

KCRW Producer – “What Vicki Lawrence Learned from Carol Burnett about Acting”

KCRW Producer – “What Vicki Lawrence Learned from Carol Burnett about Acting” Annie Fisher’s Beaten Biscuit Empire

KCUR 89.3 and Gravy Podcast Portrait/Biography

KCUR 89.3 and Gravy Podcast Portrait/Biography Chion Wolf

Connecticut Public (WNPR) Host/Anchor – Audacious with Chion Wolf

Connecticut Public (WNPR) Host/Anchor – Audacious with Chion Wolf Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean

Connecticut Public (WNPR) Talk Show

Connecticut Public (WNPR) Talk Show Fractured

WFAE 90.7 FM and PBS’ Frontline Series

WFAE 90.7 FM and PBS’ Frontline Series “Kansas City’s First Pride Parade (A People’s History of Kansas City)”

KCUR 89.3 Interview Feature

KCUR 89.3 Interview Feature Kassidy Arena

KBIA Reporter/Correspondent

KBIA Reporter/Correspondent Ohio After Roe

Ideastream Public Media Documentary

Ideastream Public Media Documentary Planes, Trains and Automobiles: Evading the Texas Abortion Ban

Texas Public Radio Feature/Special

Texas Public Radio Feature/Special “Walker Grand Jury”

Ideastream Public Media Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

The full list of winners, including television and digital can be found here.