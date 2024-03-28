AWMF Reveals Radio’s 2024 Gracie Award Winners

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has unveiled the winners of the 49th Gracie Awards, spotlighting media contributions that significantly impact women’s perspectives. Women in national and local radio are being honored for their powerful contributions.
This year’s Gracie Awards emphasize “Feminine Strength, both Large and Small,” with individual recognition including Angela Yee, Elaina Smith, and Michelle Franzen, while programming awards honoring content from NPR, ABC News, American Urban Radio Networks, and many more.
Radio companies represented in the 2024 Gracies include iHeartMedia, Audacy, Beasley Media Group, Townsquare Media, Cumulus Media, Entravision, Saga Communications, Cox Media Group, Hubbard Broadcasting, Red Apple Media, Nexstar, Mid-West Family Broadcasting, Meruelo Media, Sarkes Tarzian Inc., Bonneville International, and SiriusXM.
Honorees outside the world of radio include Michelle Obama, Gayle King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Nicole Kidman and programs such as The Kelly Clarkson Show and TODAY Show. AWMF will also bestow the Grand Award on the Cancer Straight Talk Podcast From MSK.
Scheduled celebrations include a gala at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on May 21 and a luncheon for local and student winners at Cipriani’s in New York City on June 18.
AWMF President Becky Brooks said, “As Women’s History Month draws to a close, we honor the remarkable women storytellers whose courage and resilience continue to inspire us. Their stories, strengths, and influence are actively shaping our present and future. The impact of women is undeniable, and we look forward to celebrating these powerful contributions and achievements at the upcoming Gracie Awards.”
Radio National Winners
- Foreign Crisis Coverage
ABC News Radio Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
- Allison Keyes
CBS News Radio Host – CBS News Weekend Roundup
- Angela Yee
iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks Host – Way Up with Angela Yee
- “Black, Autistic and Safe”
iHeartMedia News Feature
- Elaina D. Smith
Westwood One Host – Nights with Elaina
- Ellen K
iHeartMedia Host – Ellen K Weekend Show
- Jill on Money
CBS News Radio Talk Show
- Katrina B
Superadio Network, LLC Producer – Nessa On Air
- Kristen Farrah
American Urban Radio Networks Producer – Radio Health Journal
- Mayra Berenice
Entravision Communications Non-English Individual Achievement
- Medha Gandhi
iHeartMedia Co-host – Elvis Duran in the Morning
- Michelle Franzen
ABC News Outstanding News Anchor
- Mornings with Zerlina: 50 Years of Ms. Magazine & the Ms. Foundation
SiriusXM Feature/Special
- Punkie Johnson with Emily Sumlin
SiriusXM Interview Feature – “She’s So Proud”
- “Battle of Bamber Bridge”
NPR Public Affairs
- “Historic UAW Strike of 2023”
NPR Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
- “‘I ain’t found it yet.’ No Line this Mother Won’t Cross to Save Addicted Daughter”
WBUR and NPR News Feature
- Katia Riddle
NPR Reporter/Correspondent – All Things Considered/Morning Edition: Reproductive Rights Coverage
- Nancy Farghalli
American Public Media Producer – Marketplace
- Nora Young
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Host – Spark
- “On the Ground in Iran”
NPR Series – All Things Considered
- “One Couple’s Fight to Cure ALS”
NPR Interview Feature – All Things Considered
- Sugar Land
The Texas Newsroom Investigative Feature
- The Road to Boito
Snap Judgment & KQED Documentary
Radio Local Winners
- Amanda Orlando
Cumulus Media Host Morning Drive – The WARM Morning Show with Amanda Orlando
- Rita Cosby with Andrew Cuomo
77 WABC Radio Interview Feature – The Rita Cosby Show
- Angélica Vale
Cali 93.9 FM, Meruelo Media Non-English Individual Achievement – La Vale Show con Angélica Vale
- Audrey Rose
Cumulus Media Host Non-Morning Drive Major Market – Audrey Rose Show, 104.1 KRBE
- Christina Musson
Cumulus Radio Co-host Small/Medium Market – KMJ’s Broeske & Musson
- Cindy Adams
77 WABC Radio Host Non-Morning Drive Weekend Large/Major Market – The Cindy Adams Show
- Cody Robinson
Bonneville International Co-host Large/Major Market – Pat, Tom, & Cody on KNCI
- Erica DeLong
iHeartMedia Host Non-Morning Drive Small/Medium Market – The Erica Show WDCG
- “Facing Fentanyl”
KIRO Newsradio Hard News Feature
- Good Guoyue in Taipei
Taipei Broadcasting Station Non-English Program
- Holly O’Connor
iHeartMedia Co-host Medium Market – Miguel & Holly Show
- Jason & Alexis in the Morning
Hubbard Broadcasting/myTalk 107.1 Talk Show
- Kat
Sarkes Tarzian Inc. Co-host Small Market – Andy and Kat Majic 95.1
- Kat Walters
Saga Broadcasting Host Non-Morning Drive Small Market – The Working Stiff Show with Kat Walters
- KeKe Hampton
iHeartMedia Chicago Co-host Large/Major Market – The Fred Show 103.5 KISS FM
- Krista Hatcher Uelmen
Mid-West Family Broadcasting Host Non-Morning Drive Medium Market
- Lisa Dent
WGN Radio Host Non-Morning Drive Large/Major Market
- Lisa Tschernkowitsch
WCBS 880 News Audacy New York Producer – Newsline with Brigitte Quinn
- Michelle Heart
Townsquare Media Host Morning Drive – Small Market – Michelle in the Morning
- “Mourning for Maui”
Audacy/KCBS Radio San Francisco Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
- Philadelphia Focus
Beasley Broadcast Group Philadelphia Public Affairs
- Sabrina Cupit
Cox Media Group Outstanding News Anchor/Reporter/Correspondent – WSB 95.5
- “Spirit of the I.E.”
KFRG 95.1 (Audacy Riverside) Public Affairs – Series
- Tarsha Jones
WXBK-FM 94-7 the Block, New York City Host Morning Drive- Major Market – Jonesy in the Morning
- “The Hub of Hope: Transforming Lives at Kent-Meridian High”
KIRO Newsradio Soft News Feature
- “A Year Since Club Q”
Colorado Public Radio News Feature
- Angie Perrin
KCRW Producer – “What Vicki Lawrence Learned from Carol Burnett about Acting”
- Annie Fisher’s Beaten Biscuit Empire
KCUR 89.3 and Gravy Podcast Portrait/Biography
- Chion Wolf
Connecticut Public (WNPR) Host/Anchor – Audacious with Chion Wolf
- Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean
Connecticut Public (WNPR) Talk Show
- Fractured
WFAE 90.7 FM and PBS’ Frontline Series
- “Kansas City’s First Pride Parade (A People’s History of Kansas City)”
KCUR 89.3 Interview Feature
- Kassidy Arena
KBIA Reporter/Correspondent
- Ohio After Roe
Ideastream Public Media Documentary
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles: Evading the Texas Abortion Ban
Texas Public Radio Feature/Special
- “Walker Grand Jury”
Ideastream Public Media Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
The full list of winners, including television and digital can be found here.