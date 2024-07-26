Missed Matt? Watch Radio Ink’s RMSS Webinar On-Demand

If you couldn’t join our live Help Your Salespeople Maximize Their Sales Performance webinar, presented by the 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit, is now available right here, on demand.

Dive into the art of sales management with insights from The Center for Sales Strategy Managing Partner Matt Sunshine and Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats. This 30-minute session, designed specifically for managers, covers effective strategies to enhance your team’s productivity and drive results with extensive Q&A from Radio Ink readers.

Matt Sunshine, known for his expertise in developing top sales talent and enhancing sales processes, shares valuable tips and strategies. He is a frequent contributor to Inc., Sales and Marketing Management, Sales Hacker, and Entrepreneur. Recognized by Forbes as one of the “20 Speakers You Shouldn’t Miss the Opportunity to See,” Sunshine delivers actionable insights that can transform your management approach and boost your team’s performance.

The webinar is part of the buildup to the 3rd annual Radio Masters Sales Summit, September 10-11 in Cincinnati at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Walk in with questions and challenges — leave with answers and ideas. REGISTER NOW!

Take a peek at the full Radio Masters Sales Summit itinerary here.

Be on the lookout for more RMSS webinars coming in August as we count down to the big event!