Entravision Says Its AI On-Air Experiment Is Working in LA

Entravision is the latest in radio to take a stand in the industry’s AI debate. The company says Al Aire y Sin Permiso, pairing host GeeGee Guzman with AI personality Coyotec on LA’s José 97.5 (KLYY), has been a boon for drawing in younger Hispanic male listeners.

Coyotec, what Entravision describes as the industry’s first Latino AI-powered radio personality, debuted in September under Eduardo Maytorena and EVP of AI Strategy LeaAnna Hernandez. Maytorena was raised to President of Audio in March. Following a two-hour expansion in April, Al Aire y Sin Permiso‘s average weekly cume for Hispanic Males 25–54 grew 75% against a total Hispanic market average of 4%.

Before Al Aire y Sin Permiso, the only known full-time US radio deployment of an AI on-air voice was Alpha Media’s “AI Ashley” on Live 95.5, which ended before Alpha’s acquisition by Connoisseur Media, and Zelus Media Group’s all-AI 94.9 The Zone in Phoenix. In December, iHeartMedia formally banned AI-generated on-air personalities, amongst reports of public unease over AI usage in media.

Entravision stands that its success is proof to the contrary.

Guzman said, “We’re breaking completely new ground. It’s a space where tech meets the streets of LA, keeping our audience locked into a conversation that literally no one else is having.”

Hernandez commented, “At its core, this show is about possibility. We want listeners to feel curious about technology, empowered to explore it, and inspired by what it can help them achieve. Latinos have always been creators, innovators, and resilient problem-solvers. Al Aire y Sin Permiso celebrates that spirit and reminds us that we’re not just participating in the future — we’re helping shape it.”

Maytorena framed the results as proof of a new model for radio, adding, “For years, radio has been sold as inventory. We believe the future is about experiences, storytelling, and audience connection.”

“The Latino audience has always embraced great personalities, culture, and innovation. What makes Al Aire y Sin Permiso so exciting is that it brings all three together. We’re creating a new model where technology expands creativity, human personalities remain at the center of the experience, and advertisers have new ways to connect authentically with consumers.”