How Soon Is Too Soon To Cut A New Show?

How long is best to give a new show before management pulls the plug? Traditionally, the answer was at least 18 months. This standard originated in the diary era. In 2026, many companies don’t have that kind of patience, but that could be a big mistake.

Morning is the most routine part of the day. Listeners are barely awake; they don’t want to think, adjust, or break their habits.

Even in PPM markets, it takes time for people to get familiar with a show’s content and characters. The old show may not have been better, but it was comfortable and familiar.

Give It Two Years!

We live in a world where corporate America thinks in quarters. I get it. But if you have a new personality show and you’re relying on Nielsen ratings, I’d give it two years, when:

Management, programmers, and the talent coach believe in the show.

Caller, text, and digital engagement are strong and growing.

There’s real word-of-mouth buzz building.

Nielsen now allows meter holders to keep meters for up to three years. The sample is too small to be consistently stable, and when meters fall outside a station’s target demographics or metro area, the data can be misleading… for years.

If your team believes the show sounds great, the engagement boxes are checked, and you’re quietly building an audience, don’t let wobbly early ratings talk you into pulling the plug too soon.

Let’s look at some huge television shows that were not instant hits:

TV Shows That Almost Didn’t Make It

Seinfeld had weak ratings in its first couple of seasons and nearly got canceled multiple times. Once viewers locked into the characters and the humor, it became one of the most influential sitcoms ever made.

The Office was almost done after Season 1. NBC stuck with it; the writers softened Michael Scott’s character; and the show exploded on streaming and through relentless word of mouth.

Schitt’s Creek launched quietly on a small Canadian network. Streaming exposure and passionate word-of-mouth eventually turned it into an Emmy-sweeping phenomenon.

Legendary Morning Shows That Took Time

Howard Stern bounced through stations and formats before finding his footing. Once he was fully committed to authenticity, unpredictability, and emotional honesty, the audience became enormous.

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show: Kidd’s brilliance was obvious, but the long-term success came from years of refining cast roles, benchmarking content, and building deep emotional familiarity with the audience.

The Bert Show started slow in Atlanta and grew as the cast dynamics, emotional storytelling, and listener interaction sharpened over time.

The Pattern Behind Every Slow-Build Hit

When you study successful slow builds, a familiar pattern emerges:

Management didn’t panic.

Word of mouth and buzz mattered more than early ratings.

Cast characters, chemistry, and content sharpened over time.

The audience slowly and surely formed emotional habits around the show.

Great radio shows aren’t launched; they’re built. And building usually takes longer than management wants, but less time than people fear.