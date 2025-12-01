iHeartMedia Draws Industry Line Against AI Voices With New Policy

As debate continues about AI’s use in media, iHeartMedia is the first major US radio group to codify its stance against the use of AI-generated voices or content across the company’s entire audio portfolio, in what it calls the “Guaranteed Human” campaign.

The policy explicitly prohibits AI-generated on-air personalities, synthetic music, or podcast content, positioning live talent as a defining line between human creativity and artificial automation.

An internal memo from iHeartMedia Chief Programming Officer and National Programming Group President Tom Poleman, obtained by Radio Ink, outlines a formal directive to air talent and programmers nationwide: every voice heard on iHeart stations must be human. The new on-air policy extends to hosted segments, liners, and imaging, reinforcing that all listener-facing content is created and performed by people.

The guidance arrives as the company cites growing public concern about artificial intelligence in everyday life. Internal research shared in the memo reports that 70% of consumers use AI tools, but 90% prefer their media to come from real humans. Nine in ten respondents said human trust can’t be replicated by AI, and 96% found the “Guaranteed Human” concept appealing.

In 2024, Futuri found that 20% of radio listeners believe they already listen to a station that uses AI, no matter if that station does or does not.

AI voice use in radio is not yet widespread, but it is slowly growing.

The most famous example to date was “AI Ashley,” a voice clone of air talent Ashley Elzinga used on what was once Alpha Media’s Live 95.5 (KBFF) in Portland. While the station was transparent about when listeners were hearing AI Ashley, the project was quietly shuttered for undisclosed reasons months before Alpha Media’s acquisition by Connoisseur Media.

Saga Communications has taken a different approach as of late, using AI-replicated human voices for imaging and promotional elements across its 113 stations, while maintaining human air staff.

iHeart’s formal stance draws a clear line against such actions, but it is yet unclear how “Guaranteed Human” will affect certain podcast initiatives. In late 2023, iHeart Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne told The Hollywood Reporter that artificial intelligence would drive the next phase of the company’s podcast expansion. Byrne outlined plans to use AI to translate podcasts for international audiences, to help creators reach listeners in their preferred languages.

In his directive, Poleman stated that “Guaranteed Human” is not, however, a total company-wide ban on AI. The directive does not bar staff from using AI productivity tools behind the scenes, such as for scheduling, analytics, research, or editing. During the company’s Q4 2023 earnings report, CEO Bob Pittman disclosed artificial intelligence is driving new revenue opportunities in sales, including through the company’s auction-style programmatic marketplace.

In June 2023, Pittman issued a companywide memo banning the use of public AI chatbots for work projects, citing data security concerns. Pittman warned that uploading company information to platforms like ChatGPT could expose proprietary data to competitors. He said iHeart will instead develop in-house AI tools to harness the technology’s benefits while protecting company and user information.

Today, iHeart maintains that while AI can support workflow, it cannot replace the human presence central to the company’s programming and brand.

All iHeart stations have now incorporated the “Guaranteed Human” phrase into their hourly legal IDs, with new sweepers reinforcing the message that will also air between songs and segments.