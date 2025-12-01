Radio’s 2025 Season of Giving Tally Adds $1.18 Million at Midpoint

At the halfway mark of Radio Ink’s 2025 Season of Giving Tally, stations nationwide have raised and collected more than $6.8 million in food and cash donations, continuing radio’s annual tradition of rallying listeners and communities to help those in need.

The shortened Thanksgiving week added $1.18 million through local drives, radiothons, and network-led charity partnerships. Listeners nationwide contributed meals, funds, and supplies through efforts ranging from regional food bank collaborations to turkey giveaways and holiday meal programs.

Saga Communications emerged as the week’s major force in holiday charity, with multiple markets reporting milestone totals. The company’s Hampton Roads Media Group collected enough for more than one million meals during its Mayflower Marathon, while Springfield’s Capitol Media Group marked two decades of Cares for Kids fundraising.

Saga clusters in Manchester and Jonesboro also helped drive regional participation with turkey and food bank campaigns supporting families across New England and Arkansas.

As the tally enters the back half, it will take some serious giving to beat last year’s $28.84 million total, but radio is up to the challenge! Submit your good news to Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for inclusion in the national count.

To see every story and contribution from this year's Tally click here.