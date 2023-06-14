Alpha Media Becomes First To Dive Into A.I. Talent

For those wondering when the first artificial intelligence radio personality would take a full-time air shift, that day is here. Alpha Media’s Live 95.5 (KBFF) in Portland, OR has achieved a technological milestone by introducing the world’s first AI DJ on a radio station. Using Futuri Media’s Radio GPT software, the station has created an AI-driven synthetic version of their current midday host, Ashley Elzinga.

Live 95.5 Content Director Dylan Salisbury praised the new tech, saying, “To put it simply, I am ecstatic to be one of the trailblazers at Alpha Media helping to build an innovative and unique listening experience for our audience. We have been working hard to ensure that AI Ashley is just as live, local, engaging, and entertaining as the traditional version, and I can’t wait for our fans to hear both versions of Ashley in action.”

Alpha Media EVP of Content Phil Becker, echoed his enthusiasm. “At Alpha Media, we strive to release high-quality products, improve processes and optimize the use of our talent. Adding AI to operations will allow us to be more agile than ever. Radio GPT allows us to showcase our content creators in more instances, with more frequency, and curate more timely, topical, and robust information for Alpha audiences and clients than previously possible.”