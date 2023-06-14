Hope Media Brands Listeners Make Pledge For Youth

Hope Media Group’s radio brands WayFM, KSBJ, and Vida Unida have partnered with Compassion International to help 2,300 impoverished children. During their most recent sponsorship drive, listeners pledged their support to be put toward healthcare, nutritious food, education, vocational training, recreational activities, and Christian teachings for the kids.

Hope Media Group CEO Joe Paulo said, “The audience response blew us away, exceeding our expectations. It’s so powerful to witness thousands of people mobilized by a vision for the world who then turn around and do a world of good. This is justice and generosity at its best.”

Compassion International’s manager of influencer partnerships Matt Hahn shared, “It’s such a blessing to link arms with Hope Media Group to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name with their amazing listeners around the country on WayFM, KSBJ and Vida Unida. The energy from HMG is contagious, and that passion provides hope to these precious children around the world.”