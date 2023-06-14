DJ D Scott D-Parting iHeart Albany For Mystery Gig

DJ D Scott, aka Dennis Rymanowski, has announced his departure from iHeart Albany’s 102.3 KISS FM (WKKF) after being with the station for 10 years. He made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday, putting rumors to rest before they start, saying, “It’s been just over a decade since I first cracked the mic for Kiss 102.3 and with that said, this Friday will be my final air shift on the station. I’m leaving on my own, so let’s not get all ‘stupid radio’ upset here.”

Scott, who started his radio career as an intern at Pamal Broadcasting’s FLY 92.3 (WFLY) in 1999, is one of the longest-running on-air radio DJs in New York’s Capital Region. He also worked at Pamal stations, including 104.9 The Edge (WINU) and 104.9 The Cat (WKLI), before joining KISS in 2013.

While he won’t give many details on what his next chapter will hold, Scott will be staying in local radio in the Albany area. He has promised to reveal more information in the coming week regarding where and when listeners can tune in to hear him.