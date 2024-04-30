Sarah Hamilton Rises To Program Director At Savannah’s KIX96

Cumulus Media Savannah has elevated Sarah Hamilton, known on-air as Sarah Lynn, to the role of Program Director at KIX96 (WJCL). Hamilton joined KIX96 in 2014 as an on-air personality and has since been promoted to Assistant Program Director.

Alongside her new duties, Hamilton will continue to host WJCL middays, weekends on sister station, Classic Rock I-95 (WIXV), and nationally, for Westwood One’s WWO Hits Now/Hot AC syndication.

Cumulus Savannah Market Manager Eric Mastel said, “Known for her unwavering commitment and exceptional talents, Sarah has proven herself to be an invaluable asset to our team. Throughout her tenure, she has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic, a keen attention to detail, and a remarkable ability to adapt to various roles within the organization.”

“As an Assistant Program Director, Sarah has seamlessly stepped into the role of Promotions Director when needed, showcasing her versatility and willingness to go above and beyond to ensure the success of our endeavors. Her proactive approach and can-do attitude have significantly enhanced our operations, earning her the respect and admiration of her colleagues. We are confident that she will continue to excel in her new role and lead the station to even greater heights in the years to come.”

Hamilton said, “”I am honored to be given this opportunity to become Program Director for KIX96. I have worn many hats in my 10 years here at Cumulus Savannah and look forward to this next challenge, not only to guide KIX but to continue to serve the people of the Savannah and Lowcountry area that have been so wonderful to me. I am thankful to VP/Market Manager Eric Mastel for his belief in me over the years and this promotion to KIX96 Program Director.”