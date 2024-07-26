Laurel Bristow to Host Public Health Show For Atlanta’s WABE

Atlanta NPR member station WABE is teaming with Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health for Health Wanted, a new radio show and podcast. Infectious disease researcher Laurel Bristow will unpack the week’s crucial public health headlines and simplify complex scientific topics for listeners.

Bristow has gained almost 400,000 Instagram followers, celebrated for her clarity and expertise which made her a trusted voice during the COVID-19 pandemic. She brings a decade of experience, including roles at the San Francisco Department of Public Health and Emory’s Hope Clinic Vaccine Center.

The weekly show will debut on August 2, airing on Fridays. The show will also be available on demand through the WABE/NPR Podcast Network and as a video podcast on WABE’s YouTube TV channel. The first episode will be followed by a second premiere for Science Friday, another program dedicated to exploring broad scientific topics, from advancements in health and technology to environmental issues.

WABE Senior Vice President of Audio Scotty Crowe said, “We are excited to partner with social media science expert Laurel Bristow and city icon Emory University for Health Wanted. There is wonderful alignment with the Rollins School’s vision and our own mission to provide vital information to the public by informing, inspiring, reflecting, and empowering our community. We are committed to ‘Amplifying Atlanta’ and are thankful that this show will bring a diverse mix of voices across public health to share essential and accessible information from our city that will resonate across the region and nation.”

Laurel Bristow added, “In a time filled with misinformation and complex scientific literature, our show aims to provide a wealth of easy-to-digest and scientifically accurate information. Beyond being a safe space for trustworthy facts, Health Wanted will also be entertaining, myth-busting common questions and conspiracy theories. We aspire to be a beacon of sanity, humor, and vital scientific truth, helping listeners navigate through the noise with clarity and confidence.”