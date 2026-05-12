For Radio Geeks Only

A random Facebook post led me to a YouTube podcast called For the Record. It’s hosted by two old friends and industry vets: Dave Sholin, longtime radio programmer and air personality, and Ric Bisceglia, former major-label exec and now owner of HitPredictor.

Their guest? Scott Shannon.

Yes, that Scott Shannon. Morning Zoo creator. Z-100 architect. Radio Hall of Famer. The guy who didn’t just play the game—he changed it.

If you consider yourself even a part-time radio geek, it’s worth your time. Actually, even if you don’t, listen anyway. It’s very possible it might remind you of something you didn’t realize you were missing. Because what comes through isn’t just the history—it’s the energy.

Shannon walks through his early days all the way to becoming programming and on-air royalty. And what hits you isn’t the resume. It’s the passion. The kind that defined an entire generation of us.

You know exactly what I’m talking about.

The bedroom “radio stations.” The constant listening to your favorite Top 40 station—not just for the music, but for how it felt. The obsession with the jocks. The pacing. The attitude. The connection.

And then—if you were lucky enough—you got your shot. (For me, it was a radio station whose tower you could see from my parents’ kitchen window!) Weekends. Overnights. Whatever they’d give you. The pay? Let’s just say no one was getting rich. But that didn’t matter. Being on the radio mattered.

The goal was simple: keep moving up. Market by market. Closer to New York, Chicago, L.A., Dallas, Philly—the big leagues. That’s how you knew you made it.

And when Shannon talks about what he did once he got there? That’s where it really gets fun. Fake 20-hour Springsteen concerts. Outrageous stunts. Competitive battles that would give today’s legal departments heart palpitations.

But underneath all of it was the same thing that got him started: pure, unfiltered love and passion for radio.

And honestly? That’s why this hit me, and the timing couldn’t have been better.

I’ve spent a lot of time lately writing about the challenges in our business—and they’re real. No question. But this was a reminder of something just as real that doesn’t get talked about enough.

Why we all got into this in the first place!

Listen to this podcast and tell me you don’t feel something. Even a little.

For a moment, you forget about the RIFs. The budget cuts. The four jobs you’re doing at once. And you remember the spark. The PASSION!

Here’s the part I don’t think we say out loud enough:

That spark isn’t gone. It’s still there. It just needs to be reminded once in a while.