Paige Nienaber’s Midweek Idea Dump: Here Comes The Bride

There are some stations that have been covering the Taylor Swift wedding ever since Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged last August. Radio isn’t going to see anything remotely like this for a long time. Think “Royal Wedding” + “Superbowl” on crack.

The world is going to go sideways for a day on July 3. You need to have something that will acknowledge it.

What you do will be contingent on your station’s resources and format.

For a Rock station? I’d do a Taylor-Free Weekend. “We’re the one place outside of a cave in Tora Bora that you can escape to and not hear about Taylor. In fact, if we DO mention Taylor, call and win (whatever).” And then of course you screw it up. “That was Queen with a brilliant drum solo by Roger Tayl…oh crap.”

You want to be the “And a local radio station…” add-on to the news when they cover the story. A wedding would do that. But it needs a hook. Like in the middle of a football field. Or marry a Taylor and a Travis.

One of the stations is looking at a bridal registry version of Last Prize Standing. If you don’t know what that is, email me.

Rachel Rodes at K92 in Roanoke put together this cool party for their female listeners.

“Girls Night Out” has always been a homerun. Add a Taylor Dance Party spin to it and you’re set.

Steve Kraus with Cumulus in Kansas City says, “This feels like a local ‘royal’ wedding, but without the exact date.” The Vibe is doing an invite-only event with lots of bridal party games.

Lots of people are getting married next month. Do “Runaway Bride” with women in wedding dresses doing a mobile scavenger hunt to win some wedding resources and a box of Taylor swag.

Since the groom plays football, the brides-to-be run passing routes as footballs are whipped at them. John & Tammy did this at KSON in San Diego in 2015, with the event aptly named “Reception for a Wedding Reception.”

Or find the five biggest Taylor fans in the market and chronicle their odyssey as they slowly lose their minds leading up to the big day.

Also, you can never go wrong with wedding horror stories. For Valentine’s Day, Wild in SFO had a guy who provides wedding insurance packages, detailing some of the catastrophes that he had to pay off on.