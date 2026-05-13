Global One Media Stations Face Liquidation After Bankruptcy

A small-market radio group operating in Nevada and New Mexico has collapsed into liquidation as Global One Media enters Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. FCC filings confirm that all broadcast assets have been placed in the hands of a court-appointed trustee.

The Chapter 7 change follows the September conversion of a Chapter 11 filing Global One Media had entered on February 2, 2024. The move effectively ends ownership by Rich Hudson, whose Nevada federal bankruptcy court has ordered the company to liquidate its assets to settle creditor obligations. The main creditor is Newtek Small Business Finance LLC.

Global One assembled its portfolio through two acquisitions. In February 2022, it acquired KHIX, KBGZ, KUOL, and three translators in the Elko, NV, area from Ken Sutherland’s Ruby Radio Corporation for $1 million. That was followed by a July 2022 deal brokered by Hadden & Associates in which Global One purchased KRMQ, KSEL-AM, KSEL, and KSMX in Clovis, NM, from Rooney Moon Broadcasting for $1.1 million.

Hudson came to radio ownership from a career rooted in production. He served as President of Studio 1 Production in Los Angeles’s San Fernando Valley beginning in February 2017, and from November 2017 through May 2021 was a Sound Design/Audio Producer and Production Director for Audacy’s Los Angeles stations.

Before that, Hudson spent 19 years under CBS Radio ownership as a production director and on-air talent at KCBS-FM, which operated as Arrow 93.1. He also held on-air positions in San Diego and Denver, including KS104 and The Hawk (KKHK) in the mid-1990s. He began his career as a programming intern in January 1986 at Q103 (KOAQ) in Denver for Belo Broadcasting.