Maine Association of Broadcasters To Add Three To Hall of Fame

The Maine Association of Broadcasters will induct three veteran broadcasters into its Hall of Fame this fall, of which two have ties to radio. These inductees were selected by a committee comprising MAB Board members and previous Hall of Fame inductees, with the final approval given by the MAB Board of Directors.

The honorees will be celebrated at the MAB Annual Meeting and Awards Gala on Saturday, October 26, at the Sable Oaks Sheraton in South Portland.

Besides a strong career in radio, Barbara Quill broke new ground as Maine’s first female TV news anchor, beginning her career in 1973 at WGME-TV in Portland. She also has served as an anchor and reporter for WROR, WEEI, and WMJX in Boston. She now is a part-time host at Rhode Island public media outlet The People’s Radio.

Malcolm Leary, affectionately known as the “Dean of the State House Press Corps,” will be awarded posthumously for his insightful coverage and analysis of Maine politics across radio and television. His authoritative voice and thorough understanding of Maine’s political scene made him a respected figure in journalism. Leary’s dedication to transparency and mentorship left a lasting impact on the state’s media community.

Longtime Presque Isle sportscaster Rene Cloukey is also being inducted for his nearly fifty years on WAGM-TV. Covering everything from basketball to hockey, he is a familiar face across Aroostook County. He also organizes the yearly Rene Cloukey Challenge, a golf tournament supporting Special Olympics.

MAB President and CEO Tim Moore said, “The Committee and the Board had an exceedingly tough job this year, as there were over a dozen worthy nominees. Nominees who were not selected this year will be carried over for the next two years. I’m grateful to the Committee for their careful consideration.