Matt Stockman to Exit Pillar Media’s Top Programming Role

After more than six years, Matt Stockman is stepping down as Chief Programming Officer at Pillar Media to focus on his consulting practice serving nonprofit and Christian radio organizations in a full-time capacity. His last day at Pillar will be August 31.

Stockman joined Pillar Media in 2020, guiding programming strategy and content development across its five Denver, Cincinnati, and New York metro stations. The organization has begun a search for his successor.

Pillar Media Executive Director Art Garza said, “Matt’s leadership and expertise have made a lasting impact on our organization. We’re grateful for his contributions and excited for his new consulting venture. Matt will always be part of our family, and we know this won’t be the last chapter we share together.”

Stockman said, “I’ve loved every moment of my time with Pillar Media. At every level, this team has been an absolute dream to work with, and I thank God for the privilege it has been to serve alongside each of them. I believe God has opened the door for this next chapter, and I look forward to using my experience and gifts to help other organizations make an impact for the Kingdom.”