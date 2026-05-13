FOX Sports and iHeartMedia Join Forces for FIFA Coverage

The FIFA World Cup returns to America this summer for the first time since 1994, and FOX Sports and iHeartMedia have aligned for English-language audio coverage of all 2026 matches, kicking off with the opening match on June 11 through the final on July 19.

FOX Sports’ roster of FIFA analysts and broadcast teams will cover all 104 matches across 16 host cities, with planned pre and post-game programming. iHeartPodcasts also offers soccer-oriented content with commentary from notable industry voices and players, including Ashlyn Harris, Daniel Alarcón & John Green, Daniella Durán, Enrique Bermúdez, Javier “Chicarito” Hernández, among others.

Recent Nielsen pre-tournament audience data found that soccer fans over-index on sports radio by double digits, with 61% of US soccer fans using radio to follow sports news, compared to 46% of the general population.

FOX Sports EVP, Head of Programming and Scheduling Bill Wanger said, “With the biggest FIFA World Cup in tournament history right around the corner and taking place across the country, we’re excited to work with iHeartMedia to extend our FOX Sports match commentary even further through the #1 audio company in America.”

iHeart Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman said, “This summer’s World Cup will be the biggest yet, with more teams than ever competing as the US Men’s National Team takes the global stage on home soil, and we’re thrilled to partner with FOX Sports to bring this monumental tournament to our combined audiences. This partnership allows us to deliver complete, live coverage at an unprecedented scale, reaching fans wherever they are – at home, in the car or on the go – and connecting them to the passion and unforgettable moments of the World Cup.”