Kidde to Receive NABLF 2026 Corporate Leadership Award

The NAB Leadership Foundation has named Kidde the recipient of its 2026 Corporate Leadership Award, presented annually to a company outside the broadcast industry for outstanding public service and corporate social responsibility.

The residential fire and life safety products manufacturer has donated nearly two million alarms to fire departments and communities across the US and Canada through its Cause for Alarm initiative, which addresses fire safety inequity in at-risk communities.

The company is also the title sponsor of Home for Good, a home renovation series produced in partnership with Hearst Media Production Group and Epic Entertainment and Media Group, airing weekends on ABC stations nationwide. The series focuses on first responders, military veterans, and community champions, with a fire and carbon monoxide safety education component led by Kidde’s team of safety educators.

The honor will be awarded during the 2026 Celebration of Service to America Awards on June 9 at The Anthem in Washington, DC.

NABLF President Michelle Duke said, “We are proud to recognize Kidde for its extraordinary commitment to protecting families and strengthening communities. Their work reflects the same spirit of service that broadcasters bring to communities every day through trusted news, emergency information, and public service programming.”

Kidde President of Global Residential Fire and Safety Isis Wu said, “For more than a century, this belief has guided everything we do. Being recognized by the NAB Leadership Foundation is a tremendous honor because broadcasters play a critical role in advancing this collective mission by helping our safety messages reach the families who need them most.”