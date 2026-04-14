WSB, Morgan Murphy Among NABLF Service to America Honorees

The NAB Leadership Foundation has named its 2026 Celebration of Service to America Award recipients, with radio stations from Atlanta to Idaho to be celebrated for community impact at a ceremony on June 9 at The Anthem in Washington, DC.

On the radio side, Morgan Murphy Media took the broadcast ownership group honor for Honor Our Fallen, a fundraiser benefitting firefighters injured and killed in an ambush blaze in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Cox Media Group’s 95.5 WSB in Atlanta won the large/major market award for its Care-a-Thon for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, which raised more than $2.3 million.

Saga Communications’ 100.5 WYMG in Springfield, IL, claimed the medium market award for its Christmas Wish program, and Midwest Communications’ 104.1 WIKY in Evansville, IN, won the small market honor for an annual Veterans Day Breakfast serving more than 500 veterans.

Hubbard Radio’s Purple Daily Podcast in Minneapolis-St. Paul took the inaugural podcast award for its Minnesota Vikings coverage, recognized for building community between hosts and listeners.

Television honorees include Hearst Television for its ownership group award, Capitol Broadcasting Company’s WRAL-TV in Raleigh, ABC Owned Television Stations’ KFSN-TV in Fresno for a fentanyl awareness series, Gray Media’s KOLN-TV in Lincoln, and Hearst Television’s WCVB-TV in Boston.

NABLF President Michelle Duke said, “They are the voices you come to trust and sources you turn to without hesitation. Our local TV and radio stations are fundamental to how communities stay informed, connected, and safe. We are excited to shine a deserving light on the stations who excel at public service at the 2026 Celebration of Service to America Awards Gala.”