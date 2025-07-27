Two Days, Two Million Dollars As Atlanta’s WSB Goes Big For Kids

In its 25th year, the 95.5 WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB-FM) Care-a-Thon shattered records, raising more than $2.1 million and counting for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The previous record of $2,037,439 was set last year.

The two-day broadcast marathon aired July 24–25, spotlighting the stories of patients and families treated at the Aflac Center while generating donations to support clinical care, research, family services, and physician fellowships.

Hosted by a number of Cox Media Group Atlanta personalities, including Scott Slade, Clark Howard, Erick Erickson, Chris Chandler, Mark Arum, Shelley Wynter, and Eric Von Haessler, the event has become a signature broadcast tradition. Since its founding in 2001, the Care-a-Thon has raised more than $34 million for the pediatric center.

This year’s broadcast featured appearances from local and national public figures, including Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz, comedian Jeff Foxworthy, Aflac CEO Dan Amos, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and US Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Scott Slade said, “When I first saw the work that was going on at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center more than 25 years ago, I was amazed that such an endeavor was going on right here in Atlanta. With the researchers and physicians at the bedside at the same time, strides were coming more quickly in areas like precision medicine and even gene therapy. I knew that if we could tell the stories of these heroic patients, their families and their brilliant caregivers, our listeners would respond.”

Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center Chief Dr. Douglas Graham said, “We are so proud of the long-time collaboration with the team at 95.5 WSB, but most importantly, we are grateful for the support of their listeners. Their dedication throughout the last 25 years has helped us raise critical funds to support lifesaving and life-changing therapies for our patients.”