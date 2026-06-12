Have You Mastered The Inner Game?

When I was a baby DJ in Phoenix, as Scott Shannon likes to call them, I learned how not to coach talent. I was hosting middays at KUPD and had just delivered what I thought was a pretty good intro over a song ramp. I turned off the mic, feeling confident.

Suddenly, the program director burst into the control room and barked, “Don’t ever say anything that stupid again!”

I froze.

For the next month, every time I opened the mic, my only goal was not to say something stupid. My confidence dropped. My performance suffered. My fun disappeared. That moment changed the course of my career because I knew there had to be a better way to help talent grow.

Shortly afterward, I discovered The Inner Game of Tennis by Timothy Gallwey. It became one of the most influential works on performance coaching ever written.

Gallwey’s ideas served me well as a program director and later as a coach through RLC. Years later, while browsing a FedEx Kinko’s book stand, I picked up Coaching for Performance by John Whitmore.

Whitmore translated Gallwey’s ideas into a practical coaching framework for business and leadership through the GROW model.

Whether you’re leading air talent, salespeople, or an entire staff, the principles Gallwey and Whitmore share align perfectly with effective management and show coaching:

THE INNER GAME

Gallwey’s central insight was simple:

The opponent in your head is often tougher than the opponent in front of you.

Both Gallwey and Whitmore believed that internal interference, not lack of talent, is usually the biggest obstacle to peak performance.

Whether you’re playing pickleball or hosting a morning show, the challenge is often managing what’s happening between your ears.

Five coaching principles they shared:

1. The Inner Game Shapes the Outer Game

Self-doubt, fear, distractions, assumptions, and negative self-talk all create interference.

Often, the fastest path to improvement is removing what’s getting in the way of the skills already there.

2. Awareness and Responsibility Drive Improvement

The coach’s job is to help performers become more aware of their behavior, performance, and options. Greater awareness leads to better decisions, and better decisions lead to better performance.

3. Observe Without Judgment

When coaches replace criticism with objective observation, performers become less defensive, more receptive, and more capable of self-correction.

4. Coaching Unlocks Potential

Great coaching isn’t about filling a performer with answers.

It’s about helping people discover and develop abilities they already possess.

5. Questions Are More Powerful Than Answers

Effective coaches are not dictators; they’re facilitators, collaborators. They ask the right questions.

Questions create awareness, stimulate thinking, and generate ownership. People are far more committed to improvements they discover for themselves than those dictated to them.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR COACHING RADIO SHOWS

Build awareness before offering advice.

Ask questions before providing feedback.

Help talent identify what’s interfering with performance.

Reduce fear, overthinking, and self-limiting beliefs.

Replace judgment with objective observation.

A Gallwey-Whitmore-style coach might ask a morning show one simple question:

“What’s the biggest interference preventing you from becoming the show you want to be?”

That single question can often produce more growth than an hour of instructions.

The shared philosophy of Gallwey and Whitmore can be summarized simply like this:

PERFORMANCE = POTENTIAL – INTERFERENCE