More WIRK For Tim and Chelsea At Hubbard West Palm

Tim Leary and Chelsea Eaton are staying put in South Florida. Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach has renewed the New Country 103.1 (WIRK) morning duo. Leary joined WIRK in June 2019, coming over from Hubbard Seattle. Eaton has been at WIRK since 2012.

“Tim and Chelsea are the heartbeat of New Country 103.1,” WIRK Brand and Content Director Grover Collins said. “Their connection with the audience is real, authentic, and incredibly rare in today’s landscape. We’re fired up to have them locked in for the future as they represent exactly what great radio is all about.”

“This show’s chemistry, connection, and commitment to the audience and our advertisers is truly special, and we’re excited to extend our partnership and build on that momentum for years to come,” Hubbard South Florida Market President Elizabeth Hamma said.

“It’s truly amazing to be a part of the Hubbard family,” Leary said. “Love doing the show every morning with Chels, and being able to do what I love with the best listeners anyone could hope for.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to continue being part of a station that’s so deeply rooted in our community,” Eaton said. “It’s an honor to keep doing a show I love while connecting our listeners not only to the country music they love, but also to the people, events, and stories that make our local community so special.”