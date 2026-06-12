Blast From The Past: Mildred Bailey, WTAG

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from the Library of American Broadcasting, showing Mildred Bailey in one of the most unique studios of all: her kitchen.

This early 1940s photo gives a glimpse into daily radio during WWII. As women’s features editor at WTAG in Worcester, MA, Bailey hosted The Modern Kitchen, a daily 15-minute program airing each morning, offering practical menu suggestions tailored to the realities of wartime rationing. She also anchored the Afternoon Journal each day.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.