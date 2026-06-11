Beasley’s Ornelas Reelected as NAB Radio Board Chair for 2026

The NAB has its 2026 Executive Committee leadership in place following elections held at the organization’s June Board of Directors meeting in Washington, DC. On the radio side, Beasley Media Group General Counsel Chris Ornelas was reelected as Radio Board chair.

Salem Media Group President of Broadcast Media Allen Power and Lenawee Broadcasting Company and Southeast Michigan Media President and CEO Julie Koehn will serve alongside him as first and second vice chair, respectively. Urban One Co-President of Audio Eddie Harrell Jr. was reelected as the major radio group representative.

Cumulus Media and Westwood One’s Collin Jones continues into the second year of his two-year term as joint board chair.

The elections follow a busy stretch of Radio Board activity. Earlier this month, the NAB announced four new Radio Board members for 2026 terms, with Molly Draper Russell of Draper Radio, Ashley Tullos Fortenberry of TeleSouth Communications, John Zimmer of Zimmer Communications, and Ron Davis of Butte Broadcasting joining the board.

On the television side, all chair positions were filled by reelected incumbents. Hearst Television EVP Nick Radziul retained the television board chair, with Sinclair Broadcast Group President and CEO Chris Ripley reelected as first vice chair. WDBD VP and GM RaMona Alexander continues as second vice chair and Cox Media Group President and CEO Dan York remains third vice chair.