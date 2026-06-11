Papa Keith’s Got A Brand New Bag at iHeartMedia Miami

“Papa” Keith Walcott is stepping out of afternoons at iHeartMedia Miami’s 103.5 The Beat (WMIB) and into a leadership role that takes his community influence to a much larger stage, as National Brand Partnerships Multicultural Specialist for the radio giant.

Walcott will continue hosting his Saturday morning show and podcast Common Sense PhD while his new role focuses on strengthening multicultural partnerships.

DJ Entice will now hold down afternoons on The Beat.

“Papa Keith has played a pivotal role in shaping the legacy of 103.5 The Beat and its connection to South Florida for decades,” iHeartMedia Miami Market President Shari Gonzalez said. “His authenticity, community leadership and deep cultural influence have earned the trust of listeners and partners across Miami, and we’re excited to see his impact continue to grow both on and off the air.”

“For more than 30 years, radio has given me the opportunity to connect with the community,” Papa Keith said. “As I pass the torch to DJ Entice, someone who represents the energy and passion of 103.5 The Beat, I know afternoons are in great hands. While he takes the show to the next level, I’m excited to begin a new chapter with iHeartMedia, expanding my impact and serving Miami on an even bigger stage.”

“Our new lineup reflects both legacy and evolution,” 103.5 The Beat Program Director Jill Strada said. “This is truly a South Florida lineup with homegrown talent that embodies the energy, culture and spirit of our city.”