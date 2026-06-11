Will Calder Returns to Tampa as Beasley Operations Manager

Will Calder is coming back to Tampa as Operations Manager for Beasley Media Group’s local cluster. Calder joins Beasley from Audacy, where he served as Director of Programming and Operations at Power 96 in Miami and Brand Manager for Orlando’s Mix 105.1.

An earlier career stop brought Calder to Cox Media Group’s Power 95.3 in Orlando and Hot 101.5 in Tampa. Before Florida, he held programming, production, and on-air roles at CBS Radio in New York, as well as Audacy Milwaukee and Big City Radio Chicago

“Will is an outstanding programmer and leader with a proven track record of building great brands, developing talent, and driving results,” Beasley Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said. “Having previously worked in the Tampa market, he understands both our audience and our opportunity.”

BMG Tampa VP and Market Manager Ron deCastro added, “Few people understand Florida radio as well as Will does. His track record of building successful brands, leading high-performing teams, and connecting with audiences makes him a tremendous addition to our leadership team.”

Calder commented, “I’m excited to join Beasley Media Group and return to the Tampa market…I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on what’s already working, continue growing these brands, and create great content and experiences for our listeners and partners.”