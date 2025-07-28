Q-Up the Classroom Brings in $36,000 for Tennessee Teachers

Saga Communications’ Q108 (WCVQ) in Clarksville, TN, raised $36,000 for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation during its second Q-Up the Classroom radiothon, helping fill the shelves of the CMC Teacher Warehouse with back-to-school supplies.

The two-day fundraiser brought community leaders, local students, and national talent into the studio at 5 Star Media Group. On-air personalities Ryan Ploeckelman, Tiffany Hill, and Kyle King led the event, with CMCSS teachers answering phones to take pledges. Syndicated hosts Erik Zachary and Jordan Foster of XYZ with Erik Zachary joined the live broadcast on Friday to help close out the campaign.

Student support played a major role, with performances from the Kirkwood High School Marching Band and appearances by cheer squads from Clarksville and Kenwood High Schools. Civic leaders also made appearances, including Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, Schools Director Jean Luna-Vedder, State Rep. Aron Maberry, and State Sen. Bill Powers.

Funds raised go directly to the CMC Teacher Warehouse, a free resource store that has saved educators an estimated $800,000 in classroom expenses over the past 15 years. The Warehouse stocks essential items for teachers to distribute to students, including overlooked personal care and hygiene supplies.