Radio’s D.C. Allies Help NABLF Celebrate Service to America

The NAB Leadership Foundation brought some of Capitol Hill’s most prominent AM radio compatriots to the stage Tuesday night as it hosted the 2026 Celebration of Service to America Awards in Washington, DC, honoring broadcasters for superlative community service.

Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joined House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) among the evening’s presenters, lending their bipartisan star power typically seen in support of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act to recognize the irreplaceable role that local radio plays throughout America.

The evening’s top individual honor, the Service to America Leadership Award, went to philanthropist and New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, recognized for her civic and humanitarian work across the Gulf South through the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation. Kidde, the fire safety company, received the Corporate Leadership Award for its commitment to community safety.

On the radio side, Morgan Murphy Media took top honors in the Broadcast Ownership Group category for its “Honor Our Fallen” initiative, a fundraiser benefitting firefighters injured and killed in an ambush blaze in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Cox Media Group’s Atlanta news-Talk 95.5 WSB took the Large/Major Market radio award for its annual Care-a-Thon for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, which raised more than $2.3 million.

Saga Communications’ 100.5 WYMG in Springfield, Illinois, won the Medium Market award for its Christmas Wish program. The evening also marked the debut of a new Original Content Podcast category, with the Purple Daily Podcast from Hubbard Media That Connects in Minneapolis-St. Paul taking the inaugural honor.