Kentucky AM Station Loses License Over $9K

A Kentucky Spanish-language AM station has gone dark over $9,000 in regulatory fees. The FCC has revoked the license of La Pantera 940 (WCND-AM) in Shelbyville, KY, declaring the station unauthorized to operate and deleting its call sign from agency databases.

According to the FCC’s Revocation Order, licensee Pedro Arce failed to pay regulatory fees for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2022, and 2023, totaling $9,261.41 as of July 11. Despite repeated notices and a formal Order to Pay or Show Cause issued in April, the Commission received no response or payment.

The FCC gave Arce 60 days to pay or contest the debt. When that deadline passed without any action, the agency moved to revoke the license. WCND’s renewal application, originally filed in 2020, has also been dismissed.

This may not be the end for La Pantera, though. In June, the FCC reinstated the licenses and renewal applications for Texas Thunder Radio stations KYKM and KTXM, reversing a May 31 revocation over more than $14,000 in unpaid regulatory fees.