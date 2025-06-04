Texas Thunder Rumbles Again as FCC Reverses Course

Just days after revoking the licenses for two Texas FM stations over years of unpaid regulatory fees, the FCC has reversed course. In an order released June 4, the Media Bureau reinstated the broadcast licenses for Texas Thunder Radio.

The move rescinds a May 31 Revocation Order that had pulled Kremling Enterprises’ licenses for KYKM in Yoakum and KTXM in Hallettsville, deleted the call letters, and dismissed renewal applications pending since 2021. The initial action stemmed from more than $14,000 in overdue fees, penalties, and interest going back to 2017.

According to the Commission’s earlier notice, Kremling failed to respond to a February demand for payment or provide justification for nonpayment, prompting the FCC to order an immediate stop to all broadcasts.

Now, under the new order issued by Media Bureau Acting Chief Erin Boone and Office of the Managing Director head Mark Stephens, both stations’ licenses and renewal applications have been returned to pending status. The FCC will also update its internal and public databases to reflect the reinstatement.