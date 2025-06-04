FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington Announces Sudden Exit

FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington has formally announced that he will step down from his role at the end of this week, concluding a tenure that began with his appointment by President Donald Trump during Trump’s first term.

His departure marks the latest leadership transition at the FCC under Chairman Brendan Carr and creates a setback in the timeline for a GOP majority at the agency.

Simington’s exit statement outlines his reflections on the role and priorities that shaped his time on the Commission, including a focus on free speech, national security, and investment in communications infrastructure.

“The Commission is in excellent hands under the leadership of my distinguished colleague, Chairman Brendan T. Carr, and is supported by an extraordinary staff whose dedication to public service is second to none,” Simington added expressed gratitude to his former staff and emphasized his intention to remain active in public discourse surrounding communications policy.

“Throughout my tenure, I worked to defend free expression, safeguard national security, and promote infrastructure investment to benefit all Americans,” said Simington. “I remain committed to advancing the cause of limited government, free speech, and American innovation.”

He did not give a reason for his departure. The announcement came as a shock to many, as Simington has been very outspoken as of late, including discussing his role in sending broadcast regulations to the “slaughterhouse” and how streaming TV providers should be brought under FCC purview – all just within the past week. He also hired a new Chief of Staff in late April.

As Simington concludes his tenure, Democratic Commissioner Geoffrey Starks prepares to do the same, after formally announcing his resignation during the FCC’s May open meeting.

Before today’s development, Commissioner Geoffrey Starks’ departure was expected to hand Republicans a 2–1 majority on the FCC, with Chairman Brendan Carr leading the agency and Democrat Commissioner Anna Gomez as the lone non-Republican. Instead, with Simington also stepping down, the Commission is now split 1–1, leaving three vacant seats for President Trump and the Senate to fill.

Trump nominee Olivia Trusty has advanced out of the Senate Commerce Committee and awaits a full floor vote, but progress has stalled. Several Senate Democrats have threatened to withhold support unless a Democratic nominee is advanced alongside her to maintain ideological balance. And with Congressional focus shifting toward budget reconciliation and appropriations deadlines, there is no timeline for her confirmation.

For broadcasters, the leadership vacuum throws cold water on hopes for expedited deregulation under Chairman Carr’s “Delete, Delete, Delete” mantra. Industry stakeholders anticipating action on ownership caps, cross-ownership rules, and technical mandates may now face extended uncertainty as the Commission remains unable to form a working majority.