Trusty FCC Nomination Clears Committee; Dems Demand Balance

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is another step closer to having a Republican majority at the Commission, but a speed bump could lie ahead. As expected, the Senate Commerce Committee advanced the nomination of Olivia Trusty to the FCC in a Wednesday session.

Trusty, a former senior advisor to Senator Roger Wicker, was announced as President Donald Trump’s pick to fill the third GOP seat under his administration at the FCC in January.

During the Executive Session, her nomination was reported favorably in a 21-7 vote as part of an en bloc vote covering two terms: first to complete the FCC seat expiring June 30, and then a full five-year term beginning July 1.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz voiced support for Trusty, referencing her policy experience and prior committee work. “Ms. Trusty is an expert in telecommunications policy, and someone who understands the need for a spectrum pipeline to free up bands for commercial use,” said Cruz. “I look faorward to working with her and with Chairman Carr as we restore the FCC’s commercial auction authority this Congress.”

While Commerce Committee members on both sides of the aisle acknowledged her qualifications, Democrats raised concerns over broader political dynamics surrounding independent agencies like the FCC under Trump.

In a previous hearing, Trusty stated she would, “Focus on the rules and carry them out fairly and objectively,” adding she would be “guided by the statute” and does not support what some are calling the “weaponization” of the agency to carry out a political agenda.

Ranking Member Senator Maria Cantwell voted in favor but conditioned her continued support on a bipartisan balance. “I will continue to support her nomination as long as we are going to continue to support both Democrat and Republican nominees,” Cantwell said.

Other Democrats echoed those concerns. Senator Jacky Rosen said she supported advancing the nomination out of committee but stopped short of committing to a floor vote, citing the administration’s past moves against Democratic appointees on other commissions. “I cannot commit to supporting her on the floor if there are not commitments from the White House that they will respect the independence of the FCC,” Rosen stated.

Senator Amy Klobuchar also expressed hesitation about full Senate confirmation without a corresponding Democratic nominee. “I support advancing her nomination because of her experience and work, but I do not believe she will have my vote on the floor if we have not advanced a Democratic nominee,” said Klobuchar.

The impending resignation of Democratic FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks this spring has intensified the urgency to nominate his successor. Starks, who was reappointed by President Joe Biden in 2023 for a term ending in July 2027, announced his early departure in March only saying that he would leave before summer.

Trusty will now await a full Senate hearing and vote.