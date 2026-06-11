Radio’s Most Influential Women On Who Opened the Door

Women in radio on their way to the top have all too often found locked doors blocking their way, and getting through took someone else with the instinct and vision to open them. Sometimes that person was a man who saw what his peers refused to see. Sometimes it was a woman who had walked through that same door herself and refused to let it close again.

This year’s Most Influential Women in Radio know exactly who opened theirs. Radio Ink asked them who in this industry made a bet on them when it mattered and what they learned from it. The tributes poured in, but every single one had something in common: they’re making damn sure those doors stay open behind them.

Here’s some of what they told us.

“Kim Guthrie believed in me when it mattered most, entrusting me with oversight of legendary radio stations while standing beside me through one of the most difficult periods of my career. Her support reinforced to me the importance of loyalty, resilience, and believing in people — especially when circumstances are at their toughest.”

“[David Bieber] saw potential in me before I had a title, résumé, or proof that I could succeed. He created a role for me as his Promotion Assistant, and that opportunity changed the trajectory of my life and career. When someone believes in you, it creates an obligation to work harder, stay humble, and eventually do the same for others.”

“One of the biggest bets anyone made on me was moving me into a sales leadership role without traditional sales experience. On paper, I wasn’t the obvious choice. That experience taught me that people are often betting less on your résumé and more on your ability to learn, adapt, lead, and execute under pressure. It also shaped how I lead today.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink‘s issue featuring the Most Influential Women in Radio, comes out this Monday, June 15. Click HERE to subscribe today.