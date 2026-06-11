Podcast Ad Load Dips in Q1 But Don’t Read Into It, Says Podscribe

Podcast ad load pulled back in the first quarter of 2026 after a multi-year climb, but the dip appears to be seasonal rather than structural, according to Podscribe’s latest Podcast Performance Benchmark report.

The quarterly report draws from a rolling 12-month window covering roughly 98,000 campaigns and nearly 1,000 advertisers, tracking trends across podcast and streaming audio. The Q1 pullback mirrors patterns seen in prior years, and Podscribe expects ad load to resume its upward trajectory as the year progresses.

On the streaming side, cost-per-acquisition figures came in comparable to podcast campaigns despite lower conversion rates per impression, attributed in part to audience composition. Free, ad-supported streaming listeners skew toward lower household incomes than podcast audiences, with only about 20% overlap between the two US listener pools, underscoring the complementary rather than competitive relationship between the two formats.

Video continued reshaping how podcast content is consumed.

As of April, roughly 70% of plays for simulcast shows tracked by Podscribe occurred on YouTube, with audio accounting for the remaining 30%. About a third of the top 100 podcasts have now opted into Spotify video, up from roughly 15 to 20% the prior quarter. Podscribe flagged that the format currently poses measurement challenges for dynamically inserted ads reaching premium subscribers.

A new comment-to-view ratio metric for simulcast shows found that higher YouTube engagement scores correlate with stronger promo code conversion rates, pushing back on the assumption that more YouTube consumption automatically means weaker ad performance. Shows in the top engagement percentiles outperformed lower-engagement simulcast shows even when YouTube accounted for a larger share of total consumption.

Retargeting campaigns serving audio ads to listeners who had previously visited an advertiser’s website without converting drove more than seven times the visitor rate and 5.5 times the purchase rate of standard podcast campaigns. Even after applying an incrementality discount of roughly 50%, the tactic produced nearly three times the incremental conversions of standard campaigns, though scale remains limited by the size of an advertiser’s existing site traffic.

Direct single-show buys continued to outperform run-of-network and programmatic buys on visitor and purchase rate, while programmatic delivered a lower cost-per-acquisition, likely reflecting lower CPMs. Podscribe frames the two approaches as complementary portfolio tactics rather than competing choices.