TJ Ritchie Returning Solo to Charlotte Radio

Veteran Charlotte radio personality TJ Ritchie is making his comeback to the market with a new nightly show on Radio One’s WBT. Known for his syndicated work alongside the late David “Ace” Cannon, The TJ Ritchie Show will see the host tackle news and current events.

Debuting May 27, the two-hour nightly Conservative Talk program will focus on political and cultural commentary, with guest interviews and listener interaction.

The Ace & TJ Show was a ratings leader in Charlotte for years. In May 2024, the show transitioned from Beasley Media Group’s Kiss 95.1 (WNKS) to K104.7 (WKQC) in Charlotte, moving from a midday to an afternoon slot. By September, Cannon had left the show, which was rebranded as The TJ & Riggins Show, with longtime contributor Bryan “Riggins” Weber stepping into the co-host role alongside Ritchie “TJ” Beams.

Days later, the newly rebranded show was dropped by its Charlotte flagship, leaving local listeners without access to the broadcast. With this new venture, Ritchie says he’s looking forward to connecting with a politically engaged evening audience.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do, and getting to do it on the legendary WBT is such a thrill,” said Ritchie. “The timing is perfect because there are so many people who are just starting to become interested in the political landscape of our culture. Being ‘America’s Coolest Conservative,’ I’ll be able to engage them with a high energy, fun, and humorous show. It’s going to be spectacular. All of that AND I get to keep my day job!”

Radio One Charlotte Vice President and General Manager Marsha Landess said, “TJ’s history of compelling, hilarious and engaging radio combined with his commitment to advertisers’ success speaks for itself,” said Landess. “Bringing him into the WBT and Radio One Charlotte family is a win-win for everyone. I am so pleased that The TJ Ritchie Show will have a home on WBT!”

WBT Program Director Mike Schaefer added, “WBT’s history of night-time programming boasts some of radio’s biggest names – Bob Lacey, ‘Hello’ Henry Boggan, and ‘Charlotte’s Most Beloved,’ John Hancock. When the opportunity to add TJ to that list presented itself, there was nothing to think about besides a start date. We are beyond excited for TJ to bring entertaining late, live, and local programming back to Charlotte on WBT!”