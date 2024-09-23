‘Ace & TJ’ Drama Extends: Charlotte Flagship Drops ‘TJ & Riggins’

After the longtime radio duo announced their split on Friday, the news for Ace & TJ fans in Charlotte is only getting worse. Ritchie “TJ” Beams revealed on the show’s social media that the program has been dumped off of its flagship station, K104.7 (WKQC).

The TJ & Riggins Show was supposed to debut in Charlotte on Monday afternoon, the first show since the departure of David “Ace” Cannon, yet those hoping to listen in for details or news heard only music.

TJ took to Facebook to say, “We have been forced to make big changes quickly, and we know we are still going to bring you a quality show. We just ask that you give us a chance. One of our affiliate stations has decided not to give us that chance. It also happens to be the biggest one, K104.7, our flagship station in our home market of Charlotte, North Carolina.”

“So, to the people in the Charlotte area, please continue to listen by streaming or downloading the entire show every day.”

This isn’t the first – or even the second – time the show has gone off-air in its home market. After a failed contract negotiation with CBS Radio, Ace & TJ left WNKS in 2011. There was an eleven-year gap before the duo was picked up by iHeartMedia Charlotte’s WMKS in 2019. They were again cut in 2021, until being reacquired by WNKS, now owned by Beasley Media Group, in 2022. In May, Beasley moved the program to K104.7.

There is no news of TJ & Riggins being dropped by any of its other affiliates across the South.

Still, no reason has been given for Cannon’s exit, which is reportedly covered by a nondisclosure agreement. The new iteration of the show features Bryan “Riggins” Weber as a full co-host. Weber has been a part of the program since 2009. Ace & TJ had been broadcast partners since 1998.