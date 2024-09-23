Former SBS President Albert Rodriguez To Lead MediaCo Audio

During a Q3 earnings call last year, Albert Rodriguez unexpectedly resigned from his position as President and COO of Spanish Broadcasting System. A filing with the SEC now reveals his new executive position: Chief Revenue Officer of MediaCo.

In addition to his CRO role, Rodriguez will also serve as President of MediaCo Audio. The new position was disclosed in a Compensatory Arrangement notice filing dated September 16. Over his 24-year career with SBS, Rodriguez rose from General Sales Manager for the Miami radio cluster and Chief Revenue Officer for the TV division, before becoming COO and later President in 2021. That role was later retaken by CEO Raúl Alarcón Jr.

Joining Rodriguez in MediaCo’s C-Suite is Brian Kei, who served as Estrella Media Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. He will continue his COO duties for the entire company following the acquisition of Estrella’s content, digital, and commercial operations by MediaCo in April.

The hirings are fitting, as MediaCo expands its Hispanic broadcast arm. The Hot 97 and WBLS owner added two Spanish-language HD radio signals to its New York City portfolio in August.

A third name was mentioned in the SEC document, as Andrew Carington is on lease to MediaCo as Chief Legal Officer from its parent company Standard General, a hedge fund controlled by Soohyung “Soo” Kim.