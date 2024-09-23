Cloud-Based Backbone Networks Becomes Backbone Broadcast

Backbone Networks Corporation has rebranded to Backbone Broadcast, signaling a new chapter in the company’s work in cloud-based broadcasting. Alongside the rebrand, the company has unveiled Backbone SoundSystem, ultra-low-latency broadcasting designed for live event fan audio experiences on iOS and Android devices.

Backbone Broadcast’s rebranding reflects the company’s mission for providing for radio stations, sports venues, and content creators. Along with the change comes an updated website for clients and partners, providing an accessible gateway to Backbone’s broadcasting services.

With its new platform, Backbone SoundSystem, the company aims to enhance fan engagement in sports arenas and other live events, offering real-time audio experiences.

Backbone Networks Corporation CEO Richard Cerny said, “Our transition to Backbone Broadcast marks a significant milestone in our evolution.” While we remain the same innovative team dedicated to advancing broadcast technology, this rebranding allows us to better align our identity with the unparalleled cloud-based broadcasting services we provide. The new name, Backbone Broadcast, emphasizes our core mission and the advanced capabilities we offer to our existing radio clients, as well as supporting our exciting fan engagement offerings for sports stadiums, arenas, and other venues.”