Spotify Adds Moonshot to Safety Council to Combat Extremism

Spotify is adding a new defense to its podcasting and advertising platforms to tackle content that may promote terrorism or violent extremism. Moonshot, an organization focused on combating online hate, is now a part of the Spotify Safety Advisory Council.

Spotify already works with other SSAC members, such as the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), to navigate the global landscape of online threats. Through proactive monitoring and collaboration with experts, Spotify enforces its policies against content that incites violence or promotes terrorism.

This includes taking action like content removal, account suspension, and demonetization.

Moonshot Director of Tech Partnerships Clark Hogan-Taylor commented, “Since 2021, we have partnered with Spotify to produce innovative product solutions and meaningful action in response to the threat of online hate and extremism. From protections against racial violence to fighting organized crime, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure Spotify is a safe platform for all. We are proud to be joining the Safety Advisory Council to further contribute to this important mission.”

The addition comes as Spotify works to emphasize brand safety in its push for profitability. This comes as the streaming giant focuses on programmatic advertising for small- and medium-sized businesses, which led to sales team layoffs in July.